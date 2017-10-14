Bella Thorne's Horror Movie Is Coming to Theaters on Halloween, but There's a Catch

Of course a new trailer for Keep Watching dropped on Friday the 13th. The latest frightful addition to Fall's gripping horror movie slate stars Bella Thorne and The Walking Dead's Chandler Riggs. It focuses on a family that's trapped in its own house with a deranged killer. There's a catch, though: he's rigged their house with a dozen or two dozen cameras, and he wants them to fight back. To add yet another twist, Sony has decided to release the film in theaters for just one night . . . and just one showing. Keep Watching will play everywhere at 10 p.m. on Halloween night. Why? As the deranged killer says in the trailer, "because it's fun."