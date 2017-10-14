 Skip Nav
true stories
13 Iconic Horror Movies Inspired by Real-Life Events
Mindhunter
Mindhunter: Your New Netflix Obsession Has (Terrifying) Roots in Reality
Netflix
Hot Damn, Netflix Has an AMAZING Selection of Horror Movies Right Now

Keep Watching Horror Movie Trailer

Bella Thorne's Horror Movie Is Coming to Theaters on Halloween, but There's a Catch

Of course a new trailer for Keep Watching dropped on Friday the 13th. The latest frightful addition to Fall's gripping horror movie slate stars Bella Thorne and The Walking Dead's Chandler Riggs. It focuses on a family that's trapped in its own house with a deranged killer. There's a catch, though: he's rigged their house with a dozen or two dozen cameras, and he wants them to fight back. To add yet another twist, Sony has decided to release the film in theaters for just one night . . . and just one showing. Keep Watching will play everywhere at 10 p.m. on Halloween night. Why? As the deranged killer says in the trailer, "because it's fun."

Image Source: Sony Pictures
Join the conversation
Bella ThorneMovie TrailersHorrorHalloweenMovies
Bella Thorne
Bella Thorne Says She and Scott Disick Were Never Together "Sexually"
by Kaitlin Goldin
The Vampire Diaries Costumes
The Vampire Diaries
15 Vampire Diaries Costumes You Can Really Sink Your Teeth Into
by Kelsie Gibson
Are Bella Thorne and Gregg Sulkin Back Together?
Gregg Sulkin
Are Bella Thorne and Gregg Sulkin Back Together?
by Chinea Rodriguez
Simple Halloween Costumes For Couples
Halloween
120+ Easy Couples Costumes You Can DIY in No Time
by Nicole Yi
Blockers Trailer
Movie Trailers
by Quinn Keaney
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds