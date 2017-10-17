Kevin James Has Just About the Lamest Excuse For Killing Donna Off Kevin Can Wait

At the end of September, fans of CBS sitcom Kevin Can Wait got an unwelcome surprise in the season two premiere when one of the major characters was unceremoniously killed off. Now it looks like we've finally gotten an answer for how the show handled it from none other than star Kevin James.

It was announced back in June that actress Erinn Hayes — who played the wife, Donna, to James's Kevin — had been let go from the show, so it wasn't a complete shock when Donna wasn't around in the season two premiere. That said, the extremely brief way Kevin Can Wait handled Donna's death made plenty of fans upset. Instead of giving Donna a thoughtful send-off, which is what a few audience members were expecting, Kevin simply notes that "it's been over a year since she died."

Hayes and Donna's departure was done, of course, to make room for Leah Remini's character, Vanessa Cellucci, who CBS brought in for a longer run after her season one guest spot. Now, a few weeks into the comedy's second season, James decided to explain why they killed off Donna during an interview with New York Daily News.

"I get that people are like 'Whoa, why would you do this?' But it really felt like a thing like this was needed for this show to drive forward," James said. "The plot of the show didn't have enough drive. If we got through a second season, I wouldn't see us getting through a third one. We were literally just running out of ideas."

Huh. Well, hopefully fans of the show are enjoying the relationship between the former King of Queens costars, because it looks like that's the storyline Kevin Can Wait will be relying on for a while.