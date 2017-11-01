Kristen Bell and Dave Grohl's Frozen and Metallica Mashup Is So Bizarre and SO Catchy

Kristen Bell and Dave Grohl Singing Frozen Mashup Video
Somewhere out there, Dave Grohl is receiving a #1 Dad mug from his daughters thanks to Kristen Bell. The pair took over Jimmy Kimmel Live's studio on Halloween, where they performed a bizarre (and amazing) mashup of Bell's Frozen hit "Do You Want to Build a Snowman?" with Metallica's "Enter Sandman" to appease little Violet, Harper, and Fifi Grohl. What really takes their performance up a notch, though, is the fact Bell and Grohl are dressed in elaborate Tom Selleck and David Letterman costumes (fluffy chest hair and Santa beard included).