Lana Del Rey and The Weeknd Dance on the Hollywood Sign in the "Lust For Life" Video
Drake
Announcing the Winners of the 2017 Billboard Music Awards!
Celine Dion
Céline Dion Belting Out "My Heart Will Go On" Will Positively Break You
Award Season
Cher's "Turn Back Time" Performance Will Convince You She's a Time Traveler

Lana Del Rey and The Weeknd "Lust For Life" Music Video

Lana Del Rey and The Weeknd Dance on the Hollywood Sign in the "Lust For Life" Video

The best part about the "Lust For Life" music video is that it presents me with an alternate universe where Lana Del Rey and The Weeknd are living happily ever after together in a meadow of daisies, which is a fantasy I didn't realize I wanted until this very moment. On top of that, the video — which is off of her upcoming album, Lust For Life — is just as dreamy as the ridiculously catchy Summer song. A real relationship between the two is unlikely, but there's nothing stopping us all from replaying the video over, and over, and over, and . . .

