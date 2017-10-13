Here Are the 2017 Latin Grammy Awards Nominees!

The 2017 Latin Grammy Awards will air on Nov. 16 from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, and since this year has been a big one for Latin music — have you heard of a little known song called "Despacito" by any chance? — the competition is tough. The nominations are now in, and while some of the categories are full of expected contenders, like Ricky Martin, Shakira, Maluma, Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee, and Juanes, others feature some surprising names. See the full list of nominees below, and before you ask, yes, that is Justin Bieber under the best urban fusion performance category.

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Salsa Big Band by Rubén Blades and Roberto Delgado & Orquesta

Obras Son Amores by Antonio Carmona

A La Mar by Vicente García

Fénix by Nicky Jam

Mis Planes Son Amarte by Juanes

La Trenza by Mon Laferte

Musas (Un Homenaje Al Folclore Latinoamericano En Manos De Los Macorinos, Vol. 1) by Natalia Lafourcade

Residente by Residente

El Dorado by Shakira

Palabras Manuales by Danay Suarez

RECORD OF THE YEAR

"La Flor De La Canela" by Rubén Blades

"El Surco" by Jorge Drexler

"Quiero Que Vuelvas" by Alejandro Fernández

"Despacito" by Luis Fonsi feat. Daddy Yankee

"El Ratico" by Juanes feat. Kali Uchis

"Amárrame" by Mon Laferte feat. Juanes

"Felices Los 4" by Maluma

"Vente Pa' Ca" by Ricky Martin feat. Maluma

"Guerra" by Residente

"Chantaje" by Shakira feat. Maluma

BEST NEW ARTIST

Paula Arenas

CNCO

Vicente García

Martina La Peligrosa

Mau y Ricky

Rawayana

Sofía Reyes

Rosalía

Danay Suarez

Sebastián Yatra

BEST CONTEMPORARY POP VOCAL ALBUM

Hijos Del Mar by David Bisbal

Rompiendo Fronteras by Alejandro Fernández

Flora y Fauna by Camila Luna

El Dorado by Shakira

Extended Play Yatra by Sebastián Yatra

BEST URBAN FUSION PERFORMANCE

"Si Tu Novio Te Deja Sola" by J. Balvin feat. Bad Bunny

"Despacito" (Remix) by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber

"El Amante" by Nicky Jam

"Dagombas En Tamale" by Residente

"Chantaje" by Shakira feat. Maluma

BEST ALTERNATIVE MUSIC ALBUM

Jei Beibi by Café Tacvba

Apocalipsis Zombi by El Cuarteto de Nos

La Trenza by Mon Laferte

La Promesa De Thamar by Sig Ragga

Palabras Manuales by Danay Suarez

BEST MPB (MÚSICA POPULAR BRASILEIRA) ALBUM

Dos Navegantes by Edu Lobo, Romero Lubambo, and Mauro Senise

DNA Musical by Alexandre Pires

Silva Canta Marisa by Silva

Até Pensei Que Fosse Minha by António Zambujo

Zanna by Zanna

SONG OF THE YEAR (A SONGWRITER'S AWARD)

"Amárrame" by Mon Laferte feat. Juanes (Mon Laferte)

"Chantaje" by Shakira feat. Maluma (Kevin Mauricio Jiménez Londoño, Bryan Snaider Lezcano Chaverra, Joel Antonio López Castro, Maluma and Shakira)

"Desde Que Estamos Juntos" by Melendi (Descemer Bueno and Melendi)

"Despacito" by Luis Fonsi feat. Daddy Yankee (Daddy Yankee, Erika Ender and Luis Fonsi)

"Ella" by Ricardo Arjona (Ricardo Arjona)

"Felices Los 4" by Maluma (Mario Cáceres, Kevin Mauricio Jiménez Londoño, Maluma, Servando Primera, Stiven Rojas and Bryan Snaider Lezcano Chaverra)

"Guerra" by Residente (Residente and Jeff Trooko)

"La Fortuna" by Diana Fuentes feat. Tommy Torres (Diana Fuentes and Tommy Torres)

"Tú Sí Sabes Quererme" by Natalia Lafourcade feat. Los Macorinos (Natalia Lafourcade)

"Vente Pa' Ca" by Ricky Martin feat. Maluma (Nermin Harambasic, Maluma, Ricky Martin, Mauricio Montaner, Ricky Montaner, Lars Pedersen, Carl Ryden, Justin Stein, Ronny Vidar Svendsen and Anne Judith Stokke Wik)

BEST REGIONAL SONG (A SONGWRITER'S AWARD)

"Compromiso Descartado" by Leonardo Aguilar (Espinoza Paz)

"Ganas De Volver" by Horacio Palencia (Horacio Palencia)

"Sentimiento Emborrachado" by Santiago Arroyo (Raúl Jiménez E. and Chucho Rincón)

"Siempre Es Así" by Juan Treviño feat. AJ Castillo (Juan Treviño)

"Vale La Pena" by Banda El Recodo de Cruz Lizárraga(Edgar Barrera, Martín Castro Ortega and Alfonso Lizárraga)