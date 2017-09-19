Why, God: Someone Re-Created the Terrifying Opening Scene of It With Legos

Oh, did you think you were done having nightmares about Pennywise the clown? Think again. Someone with a very messed-up childhood went ahead and re-created the opening scene of It nearly frame by frame with . . . Legos. Now, hearing that damn clown's goofy voice coming out of a piece of plastic isn't nearly as frightening as the real thing, but I'd be lying if I said I didn't feel a shiver run down my spine all the same. While I'm busy building a tiny Lego headstone for Georgie, check out the impressive video above!