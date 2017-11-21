Lindsey Stirling Plays Violin While Ballroom Dancing Because She's That Freaking Amazing

Just when you thought you had all the contestants figured out on Dancing With the Stars, Lindsey Stirling hits you with a major curve ball. Just before the finale, the violinist brought out her secret weapon for her freestyle with pro Mark Ballas on Monday night. Not only did the pair creatively imitate two conductors during their fun-filled number, but at one point, Stirling actually broke out her instrument and managed to flawlessly play and dance AT THE SAME TIME. Yes, really. Get ready to have your mind blown.