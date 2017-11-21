 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Lindsey Stirling Plays Violin While Ballroom Dancing Because She's That Freaking Amazing
Christina Aguilera
Christina Aguilera's Whitney Houston Tribute at the AMAs Will Give You Goosebumps
Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato Claps Back at Trolls With a Fiery AMAs Performance
The Punisher
This Punisher Character Is About to Become an Infamous Marvel Villain

Lindsey Stirling Freestyle on Dancing With the Stars

Lindsey Stirling Plays Violin While Ballroom Dancing Because She's That Freaking Amazing

Just when you thought you had all the contestants figured out on Dancing With the Stars, Lindsey Stirling hits you with a major curve ball. Just before the finale, the violinist brought out her secret weapon for her freestyle with pro Mark Ballas on Monday night. Not only did the pair creatively imitate two conductors during their fun-filled number, but at one point, Stirling actually broke out her instrument and managed to flawlessly play and dance AT THE SAME TIME. Yes, really. Get ready to have your mind blown.

Join the conversation
Lindsey StirlingDancing With The StarsReality TVTV
Dancing with the Stars
Jordan Fisher and Corbin Bleu Are the Musical Duo We Never Knew We Needed on DWTS
by Kelsie Gibson
Nick Lachey Jazz Performance on Dancing with the Stars
Nick Lachey
No Matter How Hard You Try, You Won't Be Able to Look Away From Nick Lachey's '80s Number on DWTS
by Kelsie Gibson
Frankie Muniz and Alfonso Ribeiro on Dancing With the Stars
Dancing with the Stars
Fan-Favorite Alfonso Ribeiro Returns to DWTS to Jive With Frankie Muniz
by Kelsie Gibson
Jonathan Scott Joins Drew on Dancing With the Stars
Dancing with the Stars
Jonathan Scott Made Jaws Drop When He Joined Twin Brother Drew on DWTS
by Maggie Winterfeldt
Jordan Fisher Contemporary Dance on Dancing With the Stars
Dancing with the Stars
You Won't Be Able to Stop Crying After Jordan Fisher's Nearly Perfect DWTS Performance
by Kelsie Gibson
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds