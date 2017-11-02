 Skip Nav
Movie Trailers
You'll Get Chills Watching Luke Skywalker in the New Star Wars: The Last Jedi Teaser
Netflix
These 46 New Titles Coming to Netflix in November Will Help You Survive Thanksgiving
Fall
Fall Movie Preview: 45 Movies You Need to Know About
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
It's Happening! Beyoncé Has Officially Joined The Lion King Reboot

On Nov. 1, Disney officially announced the full cast for the Lion King reboot, and yes, Beyoncé will be playing the role of Nala. You may be of the opinion that no one will ever be able to top the original 1994 animated film which starred Whoopi Goldberg, Nathan Lane, Jeremy Irons, Jonathan Taylor Thomas, and Matthew Broderick, but the newest lineup is quite impressive, to say the least. Keep reading to see which other actors have already signed on to star alongside Queen Bey, and check out all the other important details.

Donald Glover as Simba
Beyoncé as Nala
James Earl Jones as Mufasa
Seth Rogen as Pumbaa
Billy Eichner as Timon
John Oliver as Zazu
Chiwetel Ejiofor as Scar
Alfre Woodard as Sarabi
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Movie CastingNostalgiaThe Lion KingBeyoncé KnowlesMovies
Beyoncé Knowles
Ring the Alarm! These Unreleased Beyoncé Songs Are Actually Fire
by Terry Carter
Tina Lawson Quotes About Beyonce's Twins October 2017
Celebrity Interviews
Beyoncé's Mom Pulls the Ultimate Grandma Move and Spills More New Details About Rumi and Sir
by Monica Sisavat
Will Beyonce Play Nala in the Lion King Reboot?
Beyoncé Knowles
5 Reasons Beyoncé Will Slay as Nala in the Upcoming Lion King Reboot
by Terry Carter
Beyonce and JAY-Z Halloween Costume 2017
Celebrity Couples
We Only Have 1 Word For Beyoncé and JAY-Z's Halloween Costume: Iconic
by Monica Sisavat
Who Is David Koresh?
Cults
The True Story of David Koresh and the Branch Davidians Will Disturb and Anger You
by Brittney Stephens
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds