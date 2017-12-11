 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
The Actor Playing Young Simba in The Lion King Reboot Blew NBA Fans Away With His Voice
Books
8 Books That Became TV Shows This Year
Arie Luyendyk Jr.
Meet the 29 Women Competing For Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s Heart on The Bachelor
Holiday Entertainment
The 19 Best Christmas Movies You Can Watch on Netflix

JD McCrary Singing at LA Clippers Game Video

The Actor Playing Young Simba in The Lion King Reboot Blew NBA Fans Away With His Voice

Disney's live-action reboot of The Lion King doesn't come out until 2019, but the actor playing young Simba has already blown us away. While stopping by a Clippers NBA game in Los Angeles, 10-year-old JD McCrary — who's popped up in Teachers and K.C. Undercover — was called down to the floor during halftime to take part in a "Finish the Lyrics" game. Clearly no one was expecting him to slay "Who's Lovin' You" the way he did, because the stunned reactions of fans watching him belt it out at the Staples Center are pretty priceless.

Join the conversation
The Lion KingMovies
Nostalgia
Every Exciting Detail We Have About Disney's Live-Action Reboot of The Lion King
by Maggie Panos
Tiny Simba Tattoos
The Lion King
12 Tiny Simba Tattoos For Those Who Just Can't Wait to Be King
by Emily Orofino
Sunny Pawar as The Lion King at the 2017 Oscars
Oscars
This Lion King Moment at the Oscars Is Your New Favorite Thing
by Maggie Panos
Elton John Lion King 20th Anniversary Performance Video
Elton John
Elton John's Surprise "Circle of Life" Performance Will Captivate You From Start to Finish
by Monica Sisavat
The Lion King 2019 Cast
Beyoncé Knowles
It's Happening! Beyoncé Has Officially Joined the Lion King Reboot
by Maggie Panos
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds