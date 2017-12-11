The Actor Playing Young Simba in The Lion King Reboot Blew NBA Fans Away With His Voice

Disney's live-action reboot of The Lion King doesn't come out until 2019, but the actor playing young Simba has already blown us away. While stopping by a Clippers NBA game in Los Angeles, 10-year-old JD McCrary — who's popped up in Teachers and K.C. Undercover — was called down to the floor during halftime to take part in a "Finish the Lyrics" game. Clearly no one was expecting him to slay "Who's Lovin' You" the way he did, because the stunned reactions of fans watching him belt it out at the Staples Center are pretty priceless.