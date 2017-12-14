 Skip Nav
2 Hallmark Movies You Probably Didn't Know Meghan Markle Starred In

Meghan Markle will probably always be remembered as Rachel Zane from Suits, but little did you know that she also has a couple of Hallmark movies under her belt. Yes, that's right. Before Markle was on her way to becoming a real-life princess, she was kissing frogs on the Hallmark channel. Let's take a walk down memory lane, shall we?

When Sparks Fly (2014)
Looks like her hair has always been flawless!
An inspired fake-eating performance.
From bridesmaid to bride!
Dater's Handbook (2016)
There's that smile we love!
We wonder if this is how her blind date with her future husband started off?
Look away, Prince Harry!
