 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
The Trailer For The Mountain Between Us Is Every Nervous Flyer's Worst Nightmare
Netflix Roundup
38 New Movies and TV Shows You Can Binge on Netflix in June
Entertainment News
TV Scorecard: Which Shows Have Been Renewed or Canceled in 2017?
Gal Gadot
6 Badass Details About the Wonder Woman Movie That You Need to Know

The Mountain Between Us Movie Trailer

The Trailer For The Mountain Between Us Is Every Nervous Flyer's Worst Nightmare

Leave it to Hollywood to come up with a scenario where I wouldn't want to be trapped with Idris Elba. In The Mountain Between Us, Elba stars alongside Kate Winslet as a pair of strangers stranded on a remote, snowy mountain range after their private plane crashes. With barely any food, no shelter, and hundreds of miles of forest (as well as a few mountain lions) between them and civilization, they have to team up to survive. It looks tense and terrifying, and I can only hope Leonardo DiCaprio gave his Titanic costar a few tips about how to properly deal with a bear attack before they started filming.

Join the conversation
The Mountain Between UsMovie TrailersIdris ElbaKate WinsletMovies
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Summer
30 Movies That Should Be on Your Radar This Summer
by Maggie Pehanick
Hot Idris Elba GIFs
Idris Elba
19 Painfully Hot Reasons You've Fallen in Love With Idris Elba
by Quinn Keaney
Justin Timberlake and Kate Winslet Filming Woody Allen Movie
Stars on the Set
Wow, Justin Timberlake and Kate Winslet Look Really Mad
by Brittney Stephens
Wonder Woman
Wonder Woman: Meet the Cast of the Upcoming Superhero Movie
by Maggie Pehanick
Sexiest Movies on Netflix Streaming
Netflix
18 Sex-Filled Films to Stream on Netflix
by Tara Block
Wonder Woman Movie Details
Gal Gadot
6 Badass Details About the Wonder Woman Movie That You Need to Know
by Quinn Keaney
Idris Elba at Superdry Event in London August 2016
Idris Elba
6 Photos of Idris Elba That Will Make You Wish You Were a Short-Sleeved Denim Shirt
by Quinn Keaney
Titanic Theory That Jack Doesn't Exist
Nostalgia
Yet Another Theory About Rose and Jack on That Door in Titanic Is Here to F*ck You Up
by Quinn Keaney
Hot Idris Elba Pictures
Idris Elba
17 Times Idris Elba Looked Into Your Eyes and Penetrated Your Soul
by Brittney Stephens
Home Again Trailer
Movie Trailers
Reese Witherspoon Has a New Romantic Comedy and You're Going to Love It
by Maggie Pehanick
GIFs of Hot Guys Winking
Charlie Hunnam
48 Hot Guys Who Prove 1 Little Wink Can Go a Long Way
by Brittney Stephens
The Mummy Reboot Movie Trailer
Movie Trailers
The Mummy Trailer Will Leave You With More Than a Few Nightmares
by Quinn Keaney
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds