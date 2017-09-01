7 Movies to Feed Your Obsession With Cults

People have always been fascinated by cults, but even a cursory look at the current pop culture zeitgest reveals that America most definitely has a renewed, maybe stronger-than-ever interest in unhealthy, manipulative religious groups. On TV, we've come to love a mole woman also known as Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Hulu's drama The Path takes us inside a fictional cult, and American Horror Story's latest season is taking on the cult theme. On the movie front, the indie sleeper hit The Invitation captures a particularly LA, self-help-y strain of religious fervor, and a rash of magazine and online pieces about alleged cult-like behavior in groups like NYC's SuperStar Machine and Jivamukti yoga continue to bubble up in our Facebook and Twitter feeds.

My less-than-half-baked theory? This current wave of fascination may have more than a little to do with the election cycle. That said, I'm no psychologist — so instead of analyzing the "why" behind our shared obsession, I dug up a handful of great documentaries and films about cults to feed it.