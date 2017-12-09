 Skip Nav
15 Upcoming Movies Based on True Stories

There's a reason for the saying, "the truth is stranger than fiction." With that in mind, we're excited that 2018 will see a smorgasbord of true stories coming to life on the big screen. Things kick off with a film that reveals the United States' involvement in the Vietnam War via the Pentagon Papers. Nearly a year later, we get Bohemian Rhapsody, the biopic of Freddie Mercury (Rami Malek) during the formation of iconic 1970s band, Queen. There are a whole bunch of great true-story movies in between!

The Post
12 Strong
Blaze
The Catcher Was a Spy
The 15:17 to Paris
Chappaquiddick
Tag
Fighting With My Family
Boy Erased
First Man
Mary Queen of Scots
The Women of Marwen
Bohemian Rhapsody
Hotel Mumbai
My Dinner With Hervé
