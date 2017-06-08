 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
50 Movies Set in 50 States
The Keepers
The Keepers: 6 Theories About What Really Happened to Sister Cathy
Entertainment News
TV Scorecard: Which Shows Have Been Renewed or Canceled in 2017?
Wonder Woman
All the Reasons Wonder Woman Goes by the Name Diana Prince
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 51  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
50 Movies Set in 50 States

As we get closer to the Fourth of July, we're forced to think about the vast history of our country, and the very different states that make up our nation. This complex variation is represented on film, and yes! There's a movie set in every single US state. There's obviously more than one memorable movie per state and multiple memorable movies set in certain states, but we've narrowed it down to one single iconic film to represent each one.

Related
50 Books, 50 States: A Literary Map of America
50 Shows Set in the 50 States

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Movies
Join The Conversation
Get the Dish
A Cookie Dough Ice Cream Sandwich For the Cookie Monster in Your Life
by Brandi Milloy
Genesis Rodriguez Advice From Father Jose Luis Rodriguez
Father's Day
I am the Woman I am Thanks to This Advice From My Father
by Genesis Rodriguez
Disney and Pixar's Coco Movie Details
Pixar
Here's Everything You Need to Know About Pixar's Día de los Muertos Movie, Coco
by Alessandra Foresto
Celebrity Godparents
Celebrity Relationships
32 Celebrity Godparents You Had No Idea About
by Brittney Stephens
Celebrities Birth States
Celebrity Facts
There Really Is a Star From Every State!
by Maggie Pehanick
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds