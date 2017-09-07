 Skip Nav
Mudbound Trailer

Dee Rees' Netflix Drama, Mudbound, Looks Like an Oscar-Worthy Masterpiece

Dee Rees' Mudbound took Sundance by storm, and now the epic drama is only a few months away from hitting Netflix. The sweeping, ambitious film stars Garrett Hedlund and Jason Mitchell as two soldiers who return home to the Mississippi Delta from World War II to find their families torn apart by the Jim Crow South in which they're struggling to make a livelihood. As both soldiers forge a friendship built on the shared trauma of war, they must face the brutal reality of the intense racism and poverty rooted in their rural town. Watch the trailer above, and catch it when it hits Netflix and select theaters on Nov. 17.

