A Serial Killer Is Born in the New, Even Creepier Trailer For My Friend Dahmer

Ross Lynch's sunny, fun-filled days of being a smiley heartthrob in Disney projects like Teen Beach Movie are long, long behind him. The actor and pop star tries notorious serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer's glasses on for size in My Friend Dahmer, a thriller chronicling the teenage years of "The Milwaukee Cannibal." Based on a 2012 graphic novel of the same name by the serial killer's real-life high school friend Derf Backderf, the new My Friend Dahmer trailer (above) is a relentlessly creepy glimpse into how a young man morphs from being an outcast to a seriously disturbed threat. The film is scheduled to hit theaters this Fall and costars Anne Heche and Vincent Kartheiser.