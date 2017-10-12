 Skip Nav
Game of Thrones
27 Game of Thrones Season 8 Theories to Read Until the Show Returns
Movie Reviews
Um, Gerald's Game Is Super F*cked Up, and You Need to Watch It Right Now
Netflix
The Friday the 13th Edition of the Stranger Things Season 2 Trailer Will Put You on Edge

My Friend Dahmer Movie Trailer

A Serial Killer Is Born in the New, Even Creepier Trailer For My Friend Dahmer

Ross Lynch's sunny, fun-filled days of being a smiley heartthrob in Disney projects like Teen Beach Movie are long, long behind him. The actor and pop star tries notorious serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer's glasses on for size in My Friend Dahmer, a thriller chronicling the teenage years of "The Milwaukee Cannibal." Based on a 2012 graphic novel of the same name by the serial killer's real-life high school friend Derf Backderf, the new My Friend Dahmer trailer (above) is a relentlessly creepy glimpse into how a young man morphs from being an outcast to a seriously disturbed threat. The film is scheduled to hit theaters this Fall and costars Anne Heche and Vincent Kartheiser.

Join the conversation
Ross LynchMy Friend DahmerMovie TrailersMovies
Movie Trailers
9 Key Moments From the New Star Wars: The Last Jedi Trailer You Probably Missed
by Quinn Keaney
Sexy Movies of 2017
Movie Trailers
13 Sexy Movies Hitting Theaters in 2017
by Macy Cate Williams
2018 Movie Trailers
Movie Trailers
2018 Movie Trailers You Have to See
by Sabienna Bowman
Molly's Game Trailer
Movie Trailers
Jessica Chastain Stars as Hollywood's Infamous "Poker Princess" in Molly's Game
by Quinn Keaney
Blockers Trailer
Movie Trailers
Thanks to the Blockers Trailer, You Can Watch John Cena Butt-Chug a Beer
by Quinn Keaney
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds