A Netflix Installation Combined Stranger Things and Riverdale in the Coolest Way

The Upside Down is real — well, at least for one night it was. At the Nuit Blanche arts festival in Toronto, Netflix recreated the spooky underworld from Stranger Things in an interactive installation. In addition, Netflix also designed settings inspired by Riverdale and its upcoming film Bright.

Titled The Red Forest, the installation featured trees with bikes stuck in them, Eggo waffles on the floor, and a recreation of Riverdale's Twilight Drive-In. Guests were instructed to wear hazmat suits, and it seems like some were also given varsity jackets to wear at the drive-in theater. Getting into the exhibit wasn't easy, however, as the line reportedly lasted over two hours. Ahead, check out pictures of the highly hyped-up event and get excited for Stranger Things's second season, out on Oct. 27.

