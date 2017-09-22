 Skip Nav
6 Very Important Pictures From Stranger Things Season 2

Season two of Stranger Things isn't hitting Netflix until October, but we already have a handful of pictures. The first trailer premiered during the Super Bowl (talk about making a splash), but the new photos provide even more looks at the cast. Hopper and his flashlight are back, Grace is as paranoid-looking as ever, and Jonathan and Natalie may or may not be running from a monster. Take a look!

David Harbour as Jim Hopper.
Charlie Heaton as Jonathan Byers and Natalia Dyer as Natalie Wheeler.
Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson, Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler, Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair, and Noah Schnapp as Will Byers.
Winona Ryder as Grace Byers and newcomer Sadie Sink.
