11 Books Coming Out in June That We're Incredibly Excited About
If you've already blazed through May's best new books, we have good news: June is just as full of worthy additions to your library. Whether you want to kick back on the beach with some lighthearted fluff (and who doesn't?!), or you'd rather learn all about what makes Kevin Hart tick in his new memoir, there's bound to be something up your literary alley.