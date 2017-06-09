 Skip Nav
These Are the Iconic Summer Jams That Defined the Last 25 Years

Nothing says Summer like laying by the pool, soaking in the sun, and listening to the hottest, catchiest new song. While the biggest Summer hit of 2017 has yet to be crowned, iHeartRadio recently figured out which jams have been number one on the radio each Summer over the last 25 years (which you can watch above). From Brandy and Monica's "That Boy Is Mine" to Sean Paul's "Temperature," we've rounded them all up below so you can have your own nostalgic walk down memory lane. See if your favorite songs from 1992 until now made the list!

