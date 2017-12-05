 Skip Nav
15 Quotes From The Office's Christmas Episodes to Use This Holiday Season

Some TV shows just know how to do the holidays right. Though it's been off the air for years now, we'll always treasure The Office's Christmas episodes, especially the ones from when Steve Carell was still on the show. The Dunder Mifflin crew always celebrated with tinsel, vodka (looking at you, Meredith), and plenty of awkward moments. In honor of those classic episodes, here are the quotes you can still use this holiday season!

When You Would Like to Make a Grand Holiday Announcement
When You Would Like Another Alcohol
When You're Blaming Sexual Assault on the Mistletoe
When You're Explaining Gifts to Small Children
When You're Trying to Remember What Christmas Is Actually About
When You're Not Sure How Booze Works
But Then Someone Helps You Out
When Your Friends Don't Appreciate Your Awesome Christmas Party
When You're Craving Some Christmas Pam
When You Figure Out the Way to Your Co-Workers' Hearts
When You're Trying to One-Up Santa
When You Want to Make a Hilarious and Original Joke at Your Friends' Expense
When You Realize You Forgot to Sign Up For Secret Santa
When You're Having a Holiday Sing-Along
When It's All Said and Done
