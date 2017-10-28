 Skip Nav
Fall
Fall Movie Preview: 45 Movies You Need to Know About This Fall
Netflix
Hot Damn, Netflix Has an AMAZING Selection of Horror Movies Right Now
Halloween
8 Seriously Spooky Audiobooks to Enjoy This Halloween — and Maybe the Rest of the Year, Too
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Iconic Old Hollywood Costumes to Class Up Your Halloween

Looking for a way to mix your love for Old Hollywood with Halloween? Well, look no further, as we've rounded up the best looks for women from a few of the most iconic movies ever made. Whether you are looking for a '20s flapper-girl inspiration that eschews the traditional beaded dress or want a '40s style that could give Joan Crawford a run for her money, we've got the perfect costume for your tastes and needs. If you're looking for more modern Halloween inspiration, check out our roundup of the best pop culture costume ideas!

Related
10 Literary Horror Characters For You to Be This Halloween
8 Iconic I Love Lucy Looks to Channel This Halloween
Lorelei Lee From Gentlemen Prefer Blondes
Princess Ann From Roman Holiday
Lisa Carol Fremont From Rear Window
Cora Smith From The Postman Always Rings Twice
Kitty Packard From Dinner at Eight
Tracy Lord From The Philadelphia Story
Gilda Farrell From Gilda
Margo From All About Eve
Mayme Barry From The Saturday Night Kid
Mildred Pierce From Mildred Pierce
Marie "Slim" Browning From To Have and Have Not
Melanie Daniels From The Birds
The Girl From The Seven Year Itch
Kitty Collins From The Killers
Tira From I'm No Angel
Holly Golightly From Breakfast at Tiffany's
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Sexy Halloween CostumesClassic Halloween CostumesPop Culture Halloween CostumesHalloween CostumesMarilyn MonroeHalloweenAudrey HepburnMovies
Busy Philipps
Busy Philipps's 9-Year-Old Daughter, Birdie, Brilliantly Channels Her For Halloween
by Brittney Stephens
Hollywood Glamour Costumes 2017
Halloween
10 Costumes For the Girl Who's Obsessed With Old Hollywood Glamour
by Krista Jones
La Llorona Halloween Tutorials
Makeup Tutorials
You'll Scare the F*ck Out of Everyone With These La Llorona Halloween Costumes
by Emilia Benton
Gifts For Marilyn Monroe Fans
Marilyn Monroe
All the Marilyn Monroe Gift Ideas Your Heart Could Ever Desire
by Monica Sisavat
Ellie Goulding as Dolly Parton Halloween Costume 2017
Halloween
You'll Barely Recognize Ellie Goulding in Her Downright Perfect Dolly Parton Costume
by Brittney Stephens
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds