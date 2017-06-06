Orange Is the New Black Inmates With No Backstories
7 Orange Is the New Black Inmates Who Haven't Gotten Flashbacks Yet
Photo 1 of 8
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
7 Orange Is the New Black Inmates Who Haven't Gotten Flashbacks Yet
One of the best things about Orange Is the New Black is learning about the inmates' lives before prison. Thanks to all the flashbacks, we know why many of them are in prison, but there are still a handful of women that we don't know much about at all. Here are the seven inmates who haven't gotten flashbacks; hopefully we'll see more of them in season five!