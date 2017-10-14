 Skip Nav
true stories
13 Iconic Horror Movies Inspired by Real-Life Events
Mindhunter
Mindhunter: Your New Netflix Obsession Has (Terrifying) Roots in Reality
Netflix
Hot Damn, Netflix Has an AMAZING Selection of Horror Movies Right Now

Original Idea For the Hocus Pocus Movie

Whoa, the First Draft of Hocus Pocus Was Basically a Horror Film

Now that we've all had a sufficient amount of time to process the fact that Hocus Pocus is getting an unnecessary remake, we have another fact about the beloved Halloween flick for you to chew on: the Hocus Pocus we know and love was almost a much, much darker movie. While sitting down with Entertainment Weekly, Mick Garris — who wrote the first draft of the movie's script in the 1980s — revealed the original conceit for the story about the Sanderson sisters was called Halloween House and wasn't nearly as family friendly.

"What I had written originally was about 12-year-olds," he told EW. "The kids being younger and in more jeopardy was certainly something more explicitly frightening." He further explained that the movie eventually became more "broadly comedic," adding in scenes like the devil one with Garry and Penny Marshall. Poor Billy Butcherson, however, was always going to lose his head (as if those lips weren't bad enough . . .).

What's even more interesting is that the movie nearly had Stephen Spielberg attached as director because the Hollywood legend fell in love with the broad idea. "He loved it until he found out that Disney was already involved," Garris said. "At that time, Disney and Amblin were very competitive in the family-film market, so neither of them wanted to be in business with the other." Garris went on to write the first script, and after a few tweaks, the rest is Halloween history.

Image Source: Everett Collection
Join the conversation
Halloween EntertainmentNostalgiaHocus PocusMovies
Nostalgia
by Nicole Yi
Jason Marsden Hocus Pocus Halloween Costume 2017
Nostalgia
This Hocus Pocus Star Channeled Thackery Binx the Cat and His Costume Is Purr-fect
by Monica Sisavat
Selena Quintanilla Playlist
Nostalgia
10 Selena Songs That Deserve to Endlessly Be on Repeat
by Macy Daniela Martin
Hocus Pocus Quiz
Nostalgia
Only a True Sanderson Sister Will Ace This Hocus Pocus Quiz
by Caitlin Hacker
A-Ha "Take on Me" MTV Unplugged Cover
Nostalgia
by Brinton Parker
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds