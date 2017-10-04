15+ Outlander-Inspired Candles to Make Your Castle Smell Like Jamie Fraser

Whether you watch Outlander on TV, read the book series, or both, there's something about the visuals that makes you feel entirely transported to Scotland. Perhaps you like to dim the lights and prepare yourself a cup of tea — or a glass of whiskey — while watching the TV series or listen to Scottish Highlands music in the background while you read. And now there's one more way you can add to the addictive effect of Jamie and Claire's epic romance: by burning candles that smell like the places and characters from Outlander.

Your hardest decision will be deciding whether you want to smell the fresh fields of Lallybroch, the manly musk of Jamie Fraser, or the sweetness of Claire's pressed flowers. But that's the best part — with each candle priced under $20, you could always treat yourself to more than one! We know what we'll be burning during the next episode.