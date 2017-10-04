 Skip Nav
15+ Outlander-Inspired Candles to Make Your Castle Smell Like Jamie Fraser

Whether you watch Outlander on TV, read the book series, or both, there's something about the visuals that makes you feel entirely transported to Scotland. Perhaps you like to dim the lights and prepare yourself a cup of tea — or a glass of whiskey — while watching the TV series or listen to Scottish Highlands music in the background while you read. And now there's one more way you can add to the addictive effect of Jamie and Claire's epic romance: by burning candles that smell like the places and characters from Outlander.

Your hardest decision will be deciding whether you want to smell the fresh fields of Lallybroch, the manly musk of Jamie Fraser, or the sweetness of Claire's pressed flowers. But that's the best part — with each candle priced under $20, you could always treat yourself to more than one! We know what we'll be burning during the next episode.

Sassenach candle
$18
from frostbeardstudio.com
Claire candle
$13
from etsy.com
Jamie candle
$8
from etsy.com
Claire's Pressed Flowers candle
$12
from etsy.com
Highland Mist candle
$8
from wickandfable.com
Jaime Fraser candle
$7
from etsy.com
Jamie candle
$13
from etsy.com
Broch Tuarach candle
$13
from etsy.com
Craigh na Dun candle
$8
from etsy.com
Jamie and Claire's Wedding Night candle
$16
from etsy.com
Claire candle
$8
from etsy.com
Lallybroch candle
$7
from etsy.com
Under Jamie's Kilt candle
$16
from etsy.com
Sassenach candle
$7
from etsy.com
Sassenach candle ($18) with notes of basil, lavender, and thyme.
Claire candle ($13) with notes of hyacinth, lavender, and violets.
Jamie candle ($8) with notes of hay, clove, dry tobacco, and sandalwood.
Claire's Pressed Flowers candle ($12) with notes of lavender.
Highland Mist candle ($8) with notes of florals, sandalwood, and rainwater.
Jaime Fraser candle ($7) with notes of "manly musk," fallen leaves, and smoke.
Jamie candle ($13) with notes of cedar, lemon verbena, and sandalwood.
Sassenach Lover candle (notes of oakmoss, amber, and whiskey) and Mo Nighean Donn candle (notes of lavender, sea mist, and woodlands) — $12 for set.
Broch Tuarach candle ($13) with notes of bergamot, crisp apple, orange blossom, rosemary, clove bud, raspberry, cinnamon, cedar, incense, flint, patchouli, and sandalwood.
Craigh na Dun candle ($8) with notes of moss, lichen, vetiver, grass, and ocean breeze.
Jamie and Claire's Wedding Night candle ($16) with notes of white roses, vanilla, citrus, and jasmine.
Claire candle ($8) with notes of vanilla, oriental flowers, musk, and freesia.
Lallybroch candle ($7) with notes of cedar woods and country cabin.
Under Jamie's Kilt candle ($16) with notes of juniper berries, sage, woods, and eucalyptus.
Sassenach candle ($7) with notes of fresh cotton and tonka bean.
Castle Leoch candle (notes of musk, sandalwood, patchouli, cedarwood, and clover leaves), Wentworth Prison candle (notes of musk, amber, lavender, orange, and sage), and Craigh na Dun candle (notes of green grass and clover) — $26 for set.
