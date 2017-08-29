Outlander: All the Season 3 Details You Could Ever Want (Including the Premiere Date!)

The season two finale of Outlander ends with a devastating mix of hope and heartbreak, which makes the prospect of waiting quite a while for season three all the more painful. Although not too many definitive facts about next season have been released yet, we're confident that it will be 1.) a roller coaster ride of emotions, and 2.) provide us with plenty more hot scenes between Jamie and Claire. On top of those certainties, we've rounded up every tidbit of information concerning the upcoming season that we could get our hands on in order to ease the Droughtlander currently plaguing us all (which now includes the premiere date!).