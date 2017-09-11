Jamie Is Bearded and Brokenhearted in the Preview For Next Week's Outlander

 Skip Nav
Rejoice, because the Droughtlander is finally over! Season three of Outlander came crashing back into our lives on Sunday, picking up where the epic romance left off in the heartbreaking season two finale. Now that we know how Jamie (Sam Heughan) fares during the Battle of Culloden (he survives, barely) and what life is like for pregnant Claire (Caitriona Balfe) in Boston (really, really sexist), it's time to look ahead to episode two, "Surrender." In the brief preview, Jamie is bearded and brokenhearted, while Claire and Frank are experiencing some serious marital woes. Looks like we've got quite the emotional roller coaster ahead of us.

