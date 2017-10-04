Pauley Perrette Is Leaving NCIS After 15 Seasons

NCIS fans, I hope you're sitting down. News broke on Wednesday that Pauley Perrette, who plays forensic specialist Abby Sciuto on the hit show, is leaving after 15 seasons. The fan favorite of the long-running CBS drama announced the news on Twitter with a heartfelt note to her fans:

So it is true that I am leaving NCIS...

There have been all kinds of false rumors as to why (NO I DON'T HAVE A SKIN CARE LINE... pic.twitter.com/gugM2a2ckT — Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) October 4, 2017

Perrette started playing Abby in 2003, and in 2016, she signed a new contract to star in seasons 14 and 15. It's the end of an era, folks.