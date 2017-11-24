 Skip Nav
Pop Culture Gifts For Everyone on Your List — All Under $20!

Before the holiday shopping becomes too hectic, take a look at these fun, affordable gifts for the pop culture fan on your list. Every item is less than $20, so these entertainment-inspired picks are great options for grab bags and stocking stuffers. Prints, DVDs, books, t-shirts, mugs — we've curated a broad collection of ideas for anyone who's into TV, movies, and music. Check out these entertaining and wallet-friendly gift ideas now, and for even more options, check out some fun stocking stuffers and every gift guide under the sun!

Stranger Things Soundtrack, Vol. 1
$9
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Meredith and Cristina Keychains
$10
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Funny "Shhh" Wine Glass
$13
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Wrapped in Red
$9
from amazon.com
Buy Now
El's Waffles Candle
$7
from etsy.com
Buy Now
SC&P Mug
$15
from cafepress.com
Buy Now
Is Everyone Hanging Out Without Me? (And Other Concerns)
$11
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Scandal: Season 1 on DVD
$12
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Boy Meets World Mr. Feeny Quote Poster
$16
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Paddle Your Own Canoe: One Man's Fundamentals For Delicious Living
$18
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Outlander: Season 2 Original Television Soundtrack
$15
from outlanderstore.com
Buy Now
Department For the Regulation and Control of Magical Creatures Key Chain
$8
from shop.universalorlando.com
Buy Now
Chronicle Books
Ticket Stub Diary
$12
from UncommonGoods
Ticket Stub Diary
$12
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now
Arrested Development Magnets
$8
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Mockingjay - Part 1 DVD
$5
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Central Perk Mug
$20
from nbcstore.com
Buy Now
Creatures Playing Cards
$17
from shop.universalorlando.com
Buy Now
The Douche Journals: The Definitive Account of One Man's Genius
$13
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Seth MacFarlane's Holiday For Swing
$10
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Season 1 on DVD
$15
from nbcstore.com
Buy Now
Huck Needs a Hug Shotglass
$14
from cafepress.com
Buy Now
"It's a Beautiful Day to Save Lives" Vinyl Decal Sticker
$5
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Post-It Mug
$11
from cafepress.com
Buy Now
Team Olivia Tote Bag
$18
from cafepress.com
Buy Now
Rosewood Sharks Mug
$11
from cafepress.com
Buy Now
Arrested Development and Philosophy: They've Made a Huge Mistake
$13
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Various Artists: Holidays Rule
$8
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Sassenach Carry-All Pouch
$16
from society6.com
Buy Now
Not That Kind of Girl
$11
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Parks and Recreation Treat Yo Self T-Shirt
$18
from tvstoreonline.com
Buy Now
Outlander Art Print
$16
from society6.com
Buy Now
Harry Potter House Crest Four-Pack of Tumblers
$15
from shop.universalorlando.com
Buy Now
