There Isn't a Postcredits Scene in The Last Jedi, but You Should Stay For 1 Sweet Reason

For anyone who's not a fan of the postcredit scene phenomenon that Marvel and Warner Bros. movies have ushered in, we have good news: Star Wars: The Last Jedi doesn't have one. But there's still a very touching reason to stick around for the first few minutes of credits.

The unexpected death of Carrie Fisher left countless fans of her impressive career devastated, especially those in the Star Wars fandom. Her role as Princess Leia in the franchise's original trilogy launched her to icon status, and her return to the fold in 2015's The Force Awakens heralded a new and exciting way to revisit the fierce character, one of the Rebel Alliance's greatest leaders. Although her appearance in The Last Jedi is her last — Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy assured fans in April that Fisher's likeness would not appear in Episode IX — director Rian Johnson found the perfect way to honor her legacy in the credits.

After a few names go by, a touching dedication to Fisher appears. "In loving memory of our princess: Carrie Fisher," it reads. It stays on screen for just enough time to leave you teary-eyed and is yet another reminder of the way her character and presence is synonymous with royalty within the Star Wars fandom.