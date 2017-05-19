24 Fire Tracks You've Heard on the Final Season of Pretty Little Liars

We are fast approaching the series finale of Pretty Little Liars, and we're not sure we're ready to let go. How can we say goodbye to Aria, Emily, Spencer, Hanna, and Rosewood after all these years? Luckily, with a handful of episodes left, we don't have to begin the mourning process just yet. Plus, there's one thing that we can play over and over again, even in the months after the show comes to an end: the music! Join us as we jam out to some of the best bops from season seven so far.