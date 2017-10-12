 Skip Nav
14 Places You've Seen Rami Malek Besides Mr. Robot

If you're not already obsessed with Mr. Robot, you may be tempted to give it a shot with season three coming up. There are plenty of reasons to tune in, but the biggest one is its star, Emmy winner Rami Malek. He's one of Hollywood's most unique actors, and though you may recognize his face, you may not be sure where you've seen him before. We're here to help! Here are 14 movies and TV shows that he has starred in since breaking into the business more than a decade ago. Take a look, and if you're not sure why everyone is freaking out about Malek, these oh-so-sexy pictures will help.

Gilmore Girls, 2004
The War at Home, 2005
Night at the Museum, 2006
24, 2010
The Pacific, 2010
Larry Crowne, 2011
The Master, 2012
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn — Part 2, 2012
Alcatraz, 2012
Short Term 12, 2013
Oldboy, 2013
Need For Speed, 2014
Believe, 2014
Da Sweet Blood of Jesus, 2014
