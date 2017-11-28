 Skip Nav
Reactions to the 2018 Grammy Nominations

There Are Some Major Snubs in This Year's Grammy Nominations, and Fans Are Livid

Image Source: Getty / Kevin Mazur

The 2018 Grammy nominations are in, and they're already causing some minor fires on Twitter. While it's exciting to see an array of diverse — and deserving — nominations for album of the year, record of the year, and more top categories, there are a few fans out there who have a bone to pick with the Recording Academy. Although Ed Sheeran picked up noms for best pop performance and best pop vocal album, Sheerios aired their grievances over the perceived snub on Twitter alongside fans of Harry Styles, Demi Lovato, and Katy Perry (who were all shut out of nominations entirely). Fortunately, we all have some time to cool off before the award show airs on Jan. 28.

Join the conversation
Ed SheeranAward SeasonSocial MediaGrammy AwardsMusic
