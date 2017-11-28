There Are Some Major Snubs in This Year's Grammy Nominations, and Fans Are Livid

The 2018 Grammy nominations are in, and they're already causing some minor fires on Twitter. While it's exciting to see an array of diverse — and deserving — nominations for album of the year, record of the year, and more top categories, there are a few fans out there who have a bone to pick with the Recording Academy. Although Ed Sheeran picked up noms for best pop performance and best pop vocal album, Sheerios aired their grievances over the perceived snub on Twitter alongside fans of Harry Styles, Demi Lovato, and Katy Perry (who were all shut out of nominations entirely). Fortunately, we all have some time to cool off before the award show airs on Jan. 28.



Katy Perry is officially the Leonardo DiCaprio of the #Grammys pic.twitter.com/hAJ4UEUCj8 — Alicia (@AlinKatycatland) November 28, 2017





I see Demi Lovato got snubbed this year for no reason. pic.twitter.com/Pdf9YVgN4G — Justin uoıʇɔɐɹɟ (@JustinCentric) November 28, 2017





Imagine nominating Ed Sheeran over Demi Lovato in Pop VOCAL Album #GRAMMYs — Jon (@prasejeebus) November 28, 2017





Ed Sheeran got snubbed at the Grammys so music journalists wouldn't have to copy-paste the 'divide' symbol for the next two months 🙏 — Roisin O'Connor (@Roisin_OConnor) November 28, 2017





Absolute stunner that Ed Sheeran didn't get nominated for Record, Song, OR Album of the Year. https://t.co/cVMO9QOQHM — Patrick Jon Hyzy (@PatrickHyzy) November 28, 2017





Now for these #GRAMMYs snubs:



*Demi Lovato got no love.

*Katy Perry as well (rightfully so, though).

*Future still can't get a least one rap category nod.

*Vince Staples could have gotten one.

*A Tribe Called Quest as well.

*Lorde only got an Album of the Year nod — Ernest Owens (@MrErnestOwens) November 28, 2017





imagine nominating Ed Sheeran over Miley Cyrus in Best Pop Vocal Album #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/TLVFBjAioV — ♡ (@acousticmiley) November 28, 2017





The fact that despacito has 2 major #grammys nominations and Dua Lipa, Katy Perry, Demi Lovato and so many other great female artists are ignored... Disappointed but not surprised. — André (@katykitcat) November 28, 2017





#GRAMMYs got cancelled when they didn't nominate 1d and now they're going to be cancelled forever after not nominating Harry Styles. — m (@NextToYouFool) November 28, 2017





harry literally performed at the grammy museum and talked about his album though like I can't believe they snubbed him like this and didn't even nominate sott for record of the year pic.twitter.com/BcWB1874Kh — Tayla (@sawthisangeI) November 28, 2017





me looking for harry styles' and shawn mendes' grammy nominations #grammys pic.twitter.com/CUqt4ecsqx — nicoline🍂 (@vodkawithjacob) November 28, 2017





I'm just sad Post Malone wasn't nominated, the diversity of music on his album was insane, especially for a "rap artist". — Sean O'Donnell (@TheSeanODonnell) November 28, 2017





How can they not give @mirandalambert a best country album nom? She made a 24 song masterpiece I'm honestly pissed #grammys — Pj Vecchiarelli 🔴 (@pjvecc) November 28, 2017





There's not gonna be any arguing on stan twitter today because no one with stans got nominated 💀 — anthony (@anthonicki) November 28, 2017





wait wait wait wait wait. how has harry styles not been nominated for a grammy? that record is grammy bait. it has grammy gold pressed into its grooves. — eve barlow (@Eve_Barlow) November 28, 2017





Unfortunately, Selena Gomez didn't get nominated in any category at the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards… Disappointed but not surprised. #GRAMMYs. pic.twitter.com/AII2fhBr3l — Selena Gomez News (@LifeWithSelG) November 28, 2017





Kesha not nominated for album of the year wtf. pic.twitter.com/AJxxFuLChY — Matt Stopera (@mattstopera) November 28, 2017





Migos and Rapsody nominated for rap album of the year...but not J Cole?



Grammy's wyd? pic.twitter.com/pffeULKG6m — The Nice Guy (@AKA__RPHL) November 28, 2017





the grammy's really found a way to nominated IDWLF but snub zayn at the same time as if zayn wasn't the lead vocalist of that song pic.twitter.com/nIp9uQlouq — diana ❄️ (@lucolegend) November 28, 2017





Demi Lovato gave us one of the best albums of the year but it wasn't nominated for the #GRAMMYs. Sometimes a nomination doesn't prevent us from seeing the quality and talent of an album, good job @ddlovato, we're proud of you! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/w2Be2PGQrm — Demi Lovato Army (@LovatoArmyUS) November 28, 2017



