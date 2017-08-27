 Skip Nav
Award Season
Here Are MTV's 2017 VMA Nominees!
Pink
Pink's Powerful MTV VMAs Medley Will Give You Chills From Start to Finish
Game of Thrones
Hold the Door — These 21 Game of Thrones Gifts Are So Cool, We Want Them For Ourselves
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
The Best Moment of the Game of Thrones Finale Came Straight Outta Winterfell

The following contains spoilers for Game of Thrones season seven.

"Ding dong, the Littlefinger is dead!" doesn't exactly have a ring to it, but you can bet that Game of Thrones fans worldwide are singing it following the show's gripping season seven finale. After waiting more than six years to see the manipulative head of House Baelish meet his end, it has finally happened — and at the hands of the Stark children while begging on his knees, no less. It's poetic! It's bloody! And oh man, did it elicit an avalanche of hilariously accurate audience responses.

You'll find yourself interrupting your joyful celebrations to say "That's me!" while reading these reactions. Not enough? Then relive the entire episode and catch up on theories for what's next.

Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Game Of ThronesTwitterTV
Join The Conversation
Game of Thrones
Wondering When Game of Thrones Comes On? We Have the Answer
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Emilia Clarke and Kit Harington 2012 Rolling Stone Video
Game of Thrones
by Caitlin Hacker
Jon Snow and Daenerys Fan Art
Game of Thrones
by Hilary White
People Who Could Be the Night King on Game of Thrones
Game of Thrones
Who Is the Night King? The White Walkers' Leader Could Be One of These 4 People
by Sabienna Bowman
Jon Snow and Daenerys Sex Scene Reactions
Game of Thrones
by Laura Marie Meyers
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds