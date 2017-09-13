Archie and Veronica Hook Up in the Shower in the Crazy Riverdale Season 2 Trailer

Riverdale's first season ends with one hell of a cliffhanger when Archie's dad, Fred Andrews, is shot by a masked assailant. In the first look at season two, which debuted at Comic-Con, fans got a hint about Fred's bloody fate, whodunnit, and what Cheryl is up to (nothing good, obviously).

Now, a new look at the second season has us freaking out even more. On top of the eerie music, the 40 second trailer features Varchie hooking up in the shower, Bughead making out in the rain, Cheryl strutting down the halls of the hospital, and Archie getting held at gunpoint. How are we supposed to sleep with all of these questions? We'll have to wait until season two premieres on Oct. 11 to get some answers, but until then . . . somebody needs to give Archie a hug.

Check out the other sneak peeks below after you've watched the latest trailer.

— Additional reporting by Brinton Parker

"Desperate Times" Promo

Comic-Con Trailer