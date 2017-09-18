 Skip Nav
Fall
Fall Movie Preview: 44 Movies You Need to Know About This Fall
Big Little Lies
Everything We Know About Big Little Lies' (Potential) Season 2
Award Season
Didn't Watch Big Little Lies? Here Are All the Places You Can Catch It Now

Riz Ahmed's Emmys 2017 Speech Video

Riz Ahmed Celebrates His Emmy Win With a Rousing Speech on Prejudice and Injustice

It's no secret that we've been fans of Riz Ahmed for a while now, so we couldn't have been happier when he took home the Emmy Award for outstanding lead actor in a limited series or movie for his work in The Night Of on Sunday night. His win wasn't just well-deserved, it was also historic. It made him the first-ever male actor of South Asian descent to win an acting Emmy, with the first actress being Archie Panjabi in 2010.

Ahmed, who's never shied away from using his celebrity status to highlight societal issues, used his speech to touch on the realities marginalized people often face. "It's always strange reaping the rewards of a story that's based on real-world suffering, but if this show has shown a light on some of the prejudice in our society [like] Islamophobia, some of the injustice in our justice system, maybe that's something," he said. He then went on to expand on his speech backstage.

Related
Riz Ahmed Gets the Job Done in the Powerful Music Video For Hamilton's "Immigrants"

Join the conversation
British CelebritiesRiz AhmedAward SeasonEmmy AwardsTV
Join The Conversation
Reese Witherspoon
by Nikita Ramsinghani
Funny Reactions to 2017 Emmys
Humor
by Quinn Keaney
Mandy Moore's Hair, Makeup, and Nails at the 2017 Emmys
Mandy Moore
by Kristina Rodulfo
Where to Watch Big Little Lies
Award Season
by Monica Sisavat
Women Over 50 Beauty Looks at the 2017 Emmy Awards
Beauty News
by Alaina Demopoulos
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds