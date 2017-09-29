Ryan Gosling, Undercover Comedic Genius, Is Coming Back to SNL This Weekend

Seeing Ryan Gosling completely lose it during a skit the last time he was on Saturday Night Live was enough to have even Kate McKinnon cracking a smile, and now we're about to get a repeat performance. The Blade Runner 2049 star is set to return to Studio 8H this weekend along with musical guest JAY-Z. In the recently released promo, he promises to "give the world my soul. I'm going to give them something they'll never, ever get" before promptly being hauled out of 30 Rock by security guards. We can't freakin' wait for this.