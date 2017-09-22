Praise Zeus: Gal Gadot Is Hosting Saturday Night Live!

Saturday Night Live has the lineup to end all lineups for season 43. Not only have Ryan Gosling and JAY-Z been nailed down for the season premiere on Sept. 30, but the comedy show will also feature an appearance from Wonder Woman herself, Gal Gadot. The action star will head to Studio 8H with musical guest Sam Smith on Oct. 7, who will no doubt wow audiences with his new track, "Too Good at Goodbyes."

In addition to Gosling and Gadot, SNL has The Big Sick's Kumail Nanjiani set to host the Oct. 14 show. The comedian will be joined by musical guest Pink (we can't wait to hear "What About Us"). Now we just need to find out when David S. Pumpkins is returning . . .