 Skip Nav
Humor
27 Quotes From Supernatural's Crowley That You'll Definitely Need in Your 20s
Books
The 25 Must-Read Books Hitting Bookshelves This Fall
ATX
This Is Us Season 2: Everything We Know . . . and Are Going to Cry About

Who Are the Hosts For Saturday Night Live Season 43?

Praise Zeus: Gal Gadot Is Hosting Saturday Night Live!

Saturday Night Live has the lineup to end all lineups for season 43. Not only have Ryan Gosling and JAY-Z been nailed down for the season premiere on Sept. 30, but the comedy show will also feature an appearance from Wonder Woman herself, Gal Gadot. The action star will head to Studio 8H with musical guest Sam Smith on Oct. 7, who will no doubt wow audiences with his new track, "Too Good at Goodbyes."

In addition to Gosling and Gadot, SNL has The Big Sick's Kumail Nanjiani set to host the Oct. 14 show. The comedian will be joined by musical guest Pink (we can't wait to hear "What About Us"). Now we just need to find out when David S. Pumpkins is returning . . .

Image Source: Getty / Albert L. Ortega
Join the conversation
Kumail NanjianiGal GadotEntertainment NewsSaturday Night LiveTV
Join The Conversation
Gal Gadot
by Maggie Winterfeldt
SNL Weekend Update Anthony Scaramucci Video
Viral Videos
Bill Hader's Impersonation of Anthony Scaramucci Will Make You Miss His SNL Days So Much
by Terry Carter
Alec Baldwin Talks About Playing Donald Trump on SNL
Alec Baldwin
Alec Baldwin Explains Why His Turn as Donald Trump Has Been So Important
by Ryan Roschke
Gal Gadot's Fashion
Gal Gadot
The 1 Thing All of Gal Gadot's Major Fashion Moments Have in Common
by Nikita Ramsinghani
Tina Fey on Weekend Update: Sheetcaking Against Nazis, Trump
Politics
Tina Fey Absolutely Obliterated Trump, neo-Nazis, and a Sheet Cake on "Weekend Update"
by Chelsea Hassler
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds