Prepare to Melt to Pieces Over Sam Hunt's Swoon-Worthy Performance
Award Season
Announcing the Winners of the 2017 Billboard Music Awards!
Drake
Drake Basically Shut Down Las Vegas by Performing in the Fountain at the Bellagio
Celine Dion
Céline Dion Belting Out "My Heart Will Go On" Will Positively Break You

Sam Hunt Performance at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards

Prepare to Melt to Pieces Over Sam Hunt's Swoon-Worthy Performance

Sam Hunt slowed things down for his Billboard Music Awards performance on Sunday night. The country singer made the audience melt with his gorgeous voice (and face) when he crooned the lyrics to "Body Like a Back Road." Even though he didn't serenade his wife, Hannah Lee Fowler, like he did at the ACMs earlier this year, his performance was just as swoon-worthy.

