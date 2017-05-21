Sam Hunt Performance at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards
Prepare to Melt to Pieces Over Sam Hunt's Swoon-Worthy Performance
#BBMAs: @SamHuntMusic performs "Body Like A Backroad" pic.twitter.com/P9Wx1Icu1x
— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) May 22, 2017
Sam Hunt slowed things down for his Billboard Music Awards performance on Sunday night. The country singer made the audience melt with his gorgeous voice (and face) when he crooned the lyrics to "Body Like a Back Road." Even though he didn't serenade his wife, Hannah Lee Fowler, like he did at the ACMs earlier this year, his performance was just as swoon-worthy.