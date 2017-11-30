Daphne and Velma Get the Origin Story They Deserve in a New Scooby-Doo Spin-Off

Scooby-Doo's leading ladies, Velma and Daphne, are finally getting the origin story they deserve in a new live-action adaptation of the beloved cartoon classic. According to Variety, the Ashley Tisdale-produced film will follow the pair long before they team up with the rest of the Mystery Inc. gang.

Daphne and Velma — played by Shades of Blue's Sarah Jeffery and Last Man Standing's Sara Gilman, respectively — are solely online BFFs until they team-up IRL when Daphne transfers to Velma's school, Ridge Valley High. After the school's top students start disappearing (only to pop up later in a zombie-like state), the mystery-solving teens start an investigation into Ridge Valley's wealthy benefactor, tech genius and billionaire Tobias Bloom. Is his company's mysterious and coveted internship program to blame? If anyone can crack the case, it's Velma and Daphne.



14 Books Becoming Movies in 2018 Related

Now that we're all excited, here's the bad news: the film is still shooting in Atlanta, and won't be released until sometime later in 2018. Still, that's less than a year away, right? Plenty of time for everyone to brush up on old re-runs of Scooby-Doo, Where Are You! or the 2002 live-action movie (C'mon, it doesn't take a pair of teenage detectives to know it's your guilty pleasure).