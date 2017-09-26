 Skip Nav
13 Books Becoming Movies in 2018

2018 is not so far off, friends — and when you're making movies, you're well aware of that fact. 2018 is the release year for a lot of book-to-movie adaptations, and there are a ton of novels we loved that will make it onto the big screen. Highly anticipated films include Where'd You Go, Bernadette, A Wrinkle in Time, and, of course, Fifty Shades Freed! Until these are out, check out what books are getting adapted in 2017. For now, you have plenty of time to read the following books before they're big movies!

The Death Cure by James Dashner
Fifty Shades Freed by EL James
Annihilation by Jeff Vandermeer
A Wrinkle in Time by Madeleine L'Engle
Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda by Becky Albertelli
Ready Player One by Ernest Cline
Where'd You Go, Bernadette by Maria Semple
The Girl in the Spider's Web by David Lagercrantz
Boy Erased by Garrard Conley
Bel Canto by Ann Patchett
The Black Hand by Stephan Talty
The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society by Mary Ann Shaffer and Annie Barrows
The Darkest Minds
