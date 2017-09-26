13 Books Becoming Movies in 2018

2018 is not so far off, friends — and when you're making movies, you're well aware of that fact. 2018 is the release year for a lot of book-to-movie adaptations, and there are a ton of novels we loved that will make it onto the big screen. Highly anticipated films include Where'd You Go, Bernadette, A Wrinkle in Time, and, of course, Fifty Shades Freed! Until these are out, check out what books are getting adapted in 2017. For now, you have plenty of time to read the following books before they're big movies!