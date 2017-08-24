The Cast of Scrubs: Where Are They Now?

Faison flexed his comedy muscles in the TV Land series The Exes from 2011 to 2015 and has appeared in a handful of episodes of Undateable, House of Lies, and Ray Donovan. He added to his family with wife CaCee Cobb — whom he married in 2012 at Zach Braff's home in LA — when son Rocco and daughter Wilder were born in 2013 and 2015, respectively. In March 2017, Faison mourned the death of his first wife, Lisa Askey, in a heartfelt Instagram post, and he has a role in the Netflix horror comedy Little Evil. He also currently hosts Winsanity on the Game Show Network.