The Cast of Scrubs: Where Are They Now?

Post-Scrubs, the Canadian-born actress starred in the third season of another Bill Lawrence-created show, Cougar Town. She appeared in an episode of Grey's Anatomy in 2013, and currently provides the voice of Beth on the hit cartoon Rick and Morty. In 2017, it was reported that she would be returning for the limited reboot of Roseanne in 2018, playing a different character than Becky Conner. She is engaged to lawyer Jamie Afifi, and they have two children together: son Charlie, born in 2009, and daughter Frankie, whom they welcomed in 2016.