The Cast of Scrubs: Where Are They Now?

The cast of Scrubs had us laughing our asses off during the show's nine-season run, and many of the stars from the NBC medical sitcom are still doing big things, even seven years after the series finale. We've dug up the details on what the main cast of the show is doing now — and, spoiler alert, Zach Braff and Donald Faison's bromance is still stronger than ever.

Zach Braff as Dr. John "J.D." Dorian
Zach Braff as Dr. John "J.D." Dorian
Zach Braff Now
Zach Braff Now
After Scrubs ended in 2010, Braff hit the stage, starring in All New People and playing the lead role in a musical adaptation of Woody Allen's Bullets Over Broadway in NYC. In 2014, he directed and starred in his follow-up to Garden State, Wish I Was Here, which he partially funded with a Kickstarter campaign. Braff is directing, producing, and starring in the upcoming ABC series Alex, Inc., which debuts in 2017.

Donald Faison as Dr. Chris Turk
Donald Faison as Dr. Chris Turk
Donald Faison Now
Donald Faison Now
Faison flexed his comedy muscles in the TV Land series The Exes from 2011 to 2015 and has appeared in a handful of episodes of Undateable, House of Lies, and Ray Donovan. He added to his family with wife CaCee Cobb — whom he married in 2012 at Zach Braff's home in LA — when son Rocco and daughter Wilder were born in 2013 and 2015, respectively. In March 2017, Faison mourned the death of his first wife, Lisa Askey, in a heartfelt Instagram post, and he has a role in the Netflix horror comedy Little Evil. He also currently hosts Winsanity on the Game Show Network.

Sarah Chalke as Dr. Elliot Reid
Sarah Chalke as Dr. Elliot Reid
Sarah Chalke Now
Sarah Chalke Now
Post-Scrubs, the Canadian-born actress starred in the third season of another Bill Lawrence-created show, Cougar Town. She appeared in an episode of Grey's Anatomy in 2013, and currently provides the voice of Beth on the hit cartoon Rick and Morty. In 2017, it was reported that she would be returning for the limited reboot of Roseanne in 2018, playing a different character than Becky Conner. She is engaged to lawyer Jamie Afifi, and they have two children together: son Charlie, born in 2009, and daughter Frankie, whom they welcomed in 2016.

Judy Reyes as Nurse Carla Espinosa
Judy Reyes as Nurse Carla Espinosa
Judy Reyes Now
Judy Reyes Now
In 2012, Reyes was cast as Zoila Diaz in the Lifetime dramedy series Devious Maids. The show ended in August 2016, and just two weeks later, Reyes landed the role of Quiet Ann on the the TBS series Claws.

John C. McGinley as Dr. Perry Cox
John C. McGinley as Dr. Perry Cox
John C. McGinley Now
John C. McGinley Now
After Scrubs ended, McGinley starred in the Broadway revival of Glengarry Glen Ross and in the TBS sitcom Ground Floor. After the show was canceled in 2015, McGinley went on to star in Halls's "Tough Love, Soft Love" ad campaign, and since 2016, he's played the role of Sheriff Stanley Miller on the IFC horror comedy Stan Against Evil.

Ken Jenkins as Dr. Bob Kelso
Ken Jenkins as Dr. Bob Kelso
Ken Jenkins Now
Ken Jenkins Now
From 2010 to 2015, Jenkins had a recurring role on Cougar Town as the father of Courteney Cox's character, Jules. He also appeared on the TV series Gravity Falls and in the 2016 HBO movie All the Way.

Christa Miller as Jordan Sullivan
Christa Miller as Jordan Sullivan
Christa Miller Now
Christa Miller Now
The actress, who is married to Scrubs creator Bill Lawrence, starred in his comedy Cougar Town from 2009 to 2015 and in a handful of Undateable episodes throughout that year.

Neil Flynn as The Janitor
Neil Flynn as The Janitor
Neil Flynn Now
Neil Flynn Now
Since 2009, Flynn has starred as family patriarch Mike Heck on the ABC sitcom The Middle.

Sam Lloyd as Ted Buckland
Sam Lloyd as Ted Buckland
Sam Lloyd Now
Sam Lloyd Now
Since Scrubs ended, Lloyd has popped up alongside his former costars in episodes of Cougar Town and The Middle and has also appeared in Bones, Modern Family, and Shameless.

Robert Maschio as Dr. Todd "The Todd" Quinlan
Robert Maschio as Dr. Todd "The Todd" Quinlan
Robert Maschio Now
Robert Maschio Now
Maschio also made a cameo on an episode of Cougar Town in 2012, as well as in the TBS comedy Men at Work in 2013.

Aloma Wright as Nurse Laverne Roberts
Aloma Wright as Nurse Laverne Roberts
Aloma Wright Now
Aloma Wright Now
Between 2012 and 2013, Wright had a recurring role as Mildred Clemons on the Shonda Rhimes series Private Practice and appeared in an episode of Scandal in 2015. That same year, she joined the cast of USA's Suits as legal secretary Gretchen Bodinski.

