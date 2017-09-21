Shakira Is the True Definition of a Golden Goddess in Her "Perro Fiel" Music Video

 Skip Nav
Every time Shakira releases a music video, you know it's going to have two things: belly dancing and her in some seriously sexy outfits. Naturally, her latest one is no exception! The Colombian singer and philanthropist just released the music video for her song "Perro Fiel" — which translates to loyal dog — featuring Nicky Jam, and it's definitely one to watch. Within the first few seconds, you get a glimpse of Shakira looking like a golden statue with her entire body painted gold (except her face) and wearing barely any clothes. Nicky Jam is also in the video, but our eyes were immediately drawn to all of Shakira's outfit changes, to be honest (spoiler alert: at one point, she's even wearing a red wig!).

