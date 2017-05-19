 Skip Nav
Universal Studios Is Re-Creating The Shining For Halloween and No Thank You, Ma'am
The Shining Hotel at Universal Studios

Universal Studios Is Re-Creating The Shining For Halloween and No Thank You, Ma'am

Universal Studios is known for bringing classic horror experiences to life during the month of October, but this year's attraction may be too scary. After re-creating American Horror Story and terrifying people with The Walking Dead, the park is setting up a new haunted house for Halloween Horror Nights, inspired by The Shining. According to the resort, "Within its walls, you'll relive some of the scariest moments ever caught on film. Face the tormented Grady Twins. Experience Danny Torrance's blood-soaked premonitions. And it's 'all work and no play' as an axe-wielding Jack Torrance pursues you through a snow-covered hedge maze. This legendary masterpiece is now the most terrifying haunted experience imaginable."

Listen, I love watching Jack go mad from the safety of my couch, but being tormented by the Grady Twins in person? Nope. The experience runs from Sept. 15 through Nov. 4, so either get your tickets now or stay far, far away until Nov. 5.
HorrorThe ShiningUniversal Studios
