23 Reasons You Should Finally Go to Bonnaroo This Year

"Stop pretending like you might not go to Bonnaroo this year," my boyfriend said a few months before last year's festival. I attended the Manchester, TN, music festival for the first time in 2015, and as the June date approached for the 15th-annual event, I was still coming to terms with the fact that I'd become a Bonnaroovian.

I've attended countless music festivals over the past 20 years — including Lollapalooza and Pitchfork in Chicago and Outside Lands and Treasure Island in San Francisco — but Bonnaroo felt different. For years, I've dismissed the Burning Man people who've tried to tell me I just won't understand until I try it, because I'd always rather spend my money on live music. But after just one time attending Bonnaroo, I think it's my Burning Man. I attended for the second time this year, and I doubt it will be my last.

Fair warning: Bonnaroo is not for everyone. It's very hot and humid, so unless you grew up in the South like I did, you could find it intolerable. It's also not easy to get to, since Manchester is an hour drive from Nashville. But perhaps the biggest dealbreaker for many people is the camping. Almost all of the attendees camp out on "the farm" (aka the 700 acres of land where Bonnaroo takes place), and unless you opt for an RV or a hotel in town (which means lots of travel time back and forth), you're sleeping in a tent, by your car, in what amounts to a massive parking lot. If that all sounds tolerable to you, then I highly recommend going to Bonnaroo at least once, because it's truly unlike any music festival I've ever experienced. Here are 23 reasons it's my favorite music festival.