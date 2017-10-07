 Skip Nav
10 Shows to Watch If You Love Outlander

Diana Gabaldon's epic romance/historical fiction book series came to life on screen two years ago when Starz debuted season one of Outlander to rave reviews from fans and critics alike. If you just can't get enough of the Emmy- and Golden Globe-nominated drama, we have two recommendations for you. One, you could read the book series (for the first time if you haven't, or read it again if you have). It's a terrific series, with expansive and sprawling source material that will really enhance your viewing of the show.

Or two: you could check out these other shows that can help pass the time during the various Droughtlanders in between Sundays — and TV seasons.

Case Histories
Doctor Who
Downton Abbey
Game of Thrones
Poldark
Reign
Shetland
Timeless
Victoria
The White Queen and The White Princess
