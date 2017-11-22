 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Your Jaw Will Drop When You See How Many Celebrities Sia Squeezed Into Her New Video
Game of Thrones
27 Game of Thrones Season 8 Theories to Read Until the Show Returns
Holiday Entertainment
The 18 Best Christmas Movies You Can Watch on Netflix
Wonder Woman
40 Kickass Gifts For Your Own Real-Life Wonder Woman

Sia's "Santa's Coming For Us" Music Video

Your Jaw Will Drop When You See How Many Celebrities Sia Squeezed Into Her New Video

Sia's new holiday album, Everyday Is Christmas, is here, and in true Sia fashion, we're getting some high-quality music videos out of it. For the album's first single "Santa Is Coming For Us," the singer-songwriter enlisted the help of Kristen Bell, Dax Shepard, Henry Winkler, Susan Lucci, J.B. Smoove, Stranger Things's Caleb McLaughlin, and It's Wyatt Oleff and Sophia Lillis to bring her festive vision to life. The video will get you into the Christmas spirit in no time and is basically like Pokémon, but for celebrities: can you spot them all?

Join the conversation
Caleb McLaughlinHoliday EntertainmentSiaChristmas MusicMusic VideosMusicKristen BellDax Shepard
Celebrity Interviews
Dax Shepard Makes Sure Kristen Bell Is the No. 1 Suspect If He's Ever Murdered
by Caitlin Gallagher
Kristen Bell's Game of Thrones Fandom
Game of Thrones
15 Times Kristen Bell Was a Bigger Game of Thrones Fan Than You
by Becky Kirsch
Pink's "Beautiful Trauma" Music Video
Music
You Need to Watch Pink's Stunning Music Video With Channing Tatum Until the Very End
by Quinn Keaney
Why Does Sia Wear a Wig? | Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2017
Oscars
Why You Won't See Sia Without Her Wig — Even at an Oscars Afterparty
by Sarah Siegel
Beyonce's Unreleased Songs
Beyoncé Knowles
Ring the Alarm! These Unreleased Beyoncé Songs Are Actually Fire
by Terry Carter
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds