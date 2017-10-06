 Skip Nav
Netflix
Hush Is a Terrifying, Brilliant Horror Movie, and It's on Netflix
Netflix
Hot Damn, Netflix Has an AMAZING Selection of Horror Movies Right Now
true stories
13 Iconic Horror Movies Inspired by Real-Life Events

Sing, Unburied, Sing Book Details

Sing, Unburied, Sing Creates a Haunting and Lyrical Family Narrative


The American road novel is as classic as they come. For the characters in Jesmyn Ward's recent novel Sing, Unburied, Sing, which has been shortlisted for the National Book Award, the relationship between life and death on the road is much more visceral and intense than the average road book.

Jojo, a 13-year-old boy, travels with his mother and young sister to pick up his father from the Parchman Prison Farm, where he has been incarcerated for the past few years. Parchman is familiar to JoJo, who has listened to his grandfather describe the atrocities and essentially legalized slavery of Parchman's labor camp conditions.

While on the road, characters are literally and metaphorically haunted by the past. Jojo encounters the ghost of Richie who, befitting the title, was unburied and relegated to singing his eternal pain. Jojo's mother is battling ghosts of her own. While she is dealing with her drug addiction, and her toxic relationship for her incarcerated lover, she is visited by the ghost of her brother every time she gets high.

This lyrical and haunting novel explores how racism can affect a family, burdened by grief and hardships. The characters' journeys, given depth by a graceful and adept author, give the reader a realistic portrayal of how a family copes with heartache, loss, and life.

Join the conversation
National Book AwardsBooks
Books
13 Books Becoming Movies in 2018
by Shannon Vestal Robson
What Is Dark at the Crossing About?
Books
Elliot Ackerman's Dark at the Crossing Is a Tale of War, Love, and Loss
by Andrea Reiher
What Is Her Body and Other Parties About?
Books
by Kate Jackson Sabelhaus
Books Becoming Movies in Fall 2017
Books
Fall Reading List: 43 Books to Read Before They're Movies
by Shannon Vestal Robson
What Is Pachinko About?
Books
by Kristian Wilson
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds