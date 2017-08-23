 Skip Nav
Netflix
The 54 New Movies You Need to Watch on Netflix in September
Cole Sprouse
Riverdale's Season 2 Poster Contains a Telling Hint About Jughead's Emotional Storyline
Game of Thrones
55 Reactions We Had to Watching This Week's Absolutely Absurd Episode of Game of Thrones
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
20 Songs You Didn't Know Came From Sia

As Sia becomes more and more of a household name, we've been thinking about how else she's impacted the music world. There's "Chandelier," of course, which was memorably covered on The Voice. And let's not forget "Elastic Heart," which caused a stir with its music video. What you might not have known, though, is Sia wrote Beyoncé's "Pretty Hurts", plus songs for Maroon 5, Britney Spears, and more. Wondering what else has come from Sia? We've collected 20 songs that have been written, cowritten, and sometimes even performed by the Australian artist. Keep reading, and prepare for a few surprises.

"Sledgehammer" — Rihanna
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
SiaMusic
Join The Conversation
Nostalgia
100 Essential Songs For Your '90s Dance Party
by Lizzie Fuhr
Upcoming Albums For 2017
Music
6 Exciting Albums We Can Count on in 2017
by Maggie Pehanick
Empowering Workout Music
Sia
New Year, New You, New Workout Playlist
by Dominique Astorino
The Fitness Marshall "Move Your Body" Sia Dance Cardio
Sia
This Sia Dance From The Fitness Marshall Is SO Fierce!
by Dominique Astorino
Mother-Son Dance Songs For Wedding
Music
Wedding Music Ideas For the Mother-Son Dance
by Shannon Vestal Robson
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds