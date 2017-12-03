 Skip Nav
20 Badass Gifts For Sons of Anarchy Fans

Sons of Anarchy is over, but that doesn't mean you have to stop loving it — or the impossibly gorgeous Charlie Hunnam. Rather than wallowing, let's celebrate the fantastic biker show with some of the coolest gifts out there. Wouldn't you rather drown your sorrows with a reaper pint glass, anyway? Take a look at all the best Sons of Anarchy gifts below, and if nothing strikes your fancy, check out all our other gift guides!

Target Rings
Sons of Anarchy Men's Sons of Anarchy Stainless Steel Logo Ring - Black
$29.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Rings
Asstd National Brand
Sons of Anarchy 3-pk. Crew Socks
$12
from JCPenney
Buy Now See more Asstd National Brand Socks
Target Jewelry
Sons of Anarchy SOA Logo Stainless Steel Stud Earrings
$19.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Jewelry
Art Print
$22
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Biker Tank
$23
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Complete DVD Box Set
$300
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Songs of Anarchy Soundtrack: Vol. 3
$7
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Throw Pillow
$30
from society6.com
Buy Now
Flask
$16
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Men of Mayhem Board Game
$14
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Shot Glasses
$20
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Skull Table Lamp
$40
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Gun Mug
$23
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Sons of Anarchy: The Official Collector's Edition
$20
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Temporary Tattoo
$9
from bonanza.com
Buy Now
Stainless Steel Logo Ring ($30)
Crew Socks ($12)
Stainless Steel Stud Earrings ($20)
Art Print ($22)
Biker Tank ($23)
Complete DVD Box Set ($300)
Songs of Anarchy Soundtrack: Vol. 3 ($7)
Throw Pillow ($30)
Flask ($16)
Men of Mayhem Board Game ($14)
Shot Glasses ($20)
Skull Table Lamp ($40)
Gun Mug ($23)
Sons of Anarchy: The Official Collector's Edition ($20)
Temporary Tattoo ($9)
As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
Entertainment GiftsCharlie HunnamSons Of AnarchyGift GuideHolidayTV
